Share Buyback Program Approved by Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Board of Directors

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HTLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

