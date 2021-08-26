Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 33,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
