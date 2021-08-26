Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 33,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

