SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $123,117.82 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.05 or 0.06562390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.13 or 0.01316899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00357307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00636521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00336083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00327595 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.