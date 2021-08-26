Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. Shoe Carnival updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of SCVL opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

