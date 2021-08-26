Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.12

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 5721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

