Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $38.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,514.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,505.24. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

