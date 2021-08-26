Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Increases By 400.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 400.7% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of BRGGF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 181,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,528. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.
About Bragg Gaming Group
