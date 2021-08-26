Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Increases By 400.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 400.7% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of BRGGF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 181,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,528. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

