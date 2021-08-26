Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Declines By 97.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZXAIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 35,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

