Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 2,925.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IBTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

