Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 2,925.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IBTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
