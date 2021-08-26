Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declines By 84.7%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 29th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHOLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

KHOLY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,870. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.