Short Interest in Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Decreases By 99.6%

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAXD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,377,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,260,281. Max Sound has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

