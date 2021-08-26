Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Increases By 5,200.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

