Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Increases By 5,200.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.
About Rise Gold
