Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Rises By 460.3%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WDDMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 71,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,394. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.
WeedMD Company Profile
