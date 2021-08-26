Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Rises By 460.3%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WDDMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 71,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,394. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

Get WeedMD alerts:

WeedMD Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.