Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 81.6%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of WEICY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 16,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,430. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4616 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

