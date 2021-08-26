Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the topic of several other research reports. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Signify has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

