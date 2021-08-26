Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. 1,114,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.