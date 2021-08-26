Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock worth $25,418,782. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

