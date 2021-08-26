Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 823 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 302,642 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96.

