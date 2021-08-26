Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sirius XM by 361.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

SIRI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

