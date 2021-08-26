Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.