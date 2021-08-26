SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $797.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.