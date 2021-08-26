SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.69. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 862 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

