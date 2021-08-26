Snap One Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snap One in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Snap One stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

