Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

