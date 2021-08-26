SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

SNCAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

