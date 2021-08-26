Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $21.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.36. 494,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

