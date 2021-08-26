Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.08.

Shares of SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.63. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a PE ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

