Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Snowflake stock traded up $19.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion and a PE ratio of -79.46. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

