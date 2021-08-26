Soda Coin (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $163.95 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Soda Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

