Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2,215.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.66. 3,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

