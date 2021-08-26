Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.94. 14,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

