Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,187. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

