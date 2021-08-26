Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,318,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

