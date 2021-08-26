Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

