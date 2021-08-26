Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.