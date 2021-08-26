Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77,495 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,495 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

NYSEARCA UJAN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

