Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

SHC stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.