S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,363 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.