Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a growth of 31,966.7% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

