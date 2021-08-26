SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 295,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,920,255 shares.The stock last traded at $353.55 and had previously closed at $354.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 486.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

