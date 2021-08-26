Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $16,415.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £164.15 ($214.46) and last traded at £161 ($210.35), with a volume of 2595 shares. The stock had previously closed at £160.45 ($209.63).

SPX has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £124.70 ($162.92).

The stock has a market cap of £11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £145.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

