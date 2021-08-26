Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.99 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $43.19 million and $11.99 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

