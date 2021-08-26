Splintershards (SPS) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $43.19 million and $11.99 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

