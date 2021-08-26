Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 348,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,858. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

