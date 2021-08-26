Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $175.00 at JMP Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.78.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.79. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Splunk by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.