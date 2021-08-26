Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Square by 136.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Square by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 163.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

