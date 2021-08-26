SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,577. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

