SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
