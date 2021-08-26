SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.