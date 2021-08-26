SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,226.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 105.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

