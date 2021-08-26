SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

